Morrison & Foerster was mentioned in Bloomberg Law's coverage of a recent amicus brief filed by eight former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials in the U.S. Supreme Court in Johnson & Johnson v. Mississippi.

The officials argue that a Mississippi court decision allowing a consumer suit that challenges Johnson & John's talc labeling threatens to "upend" the FDA's vital decision-making process and could jeopardize public health. Read a copy of the amicus brief.

Joe Palmore, Stacy Cline Amin, Adam Sorensen, and Zachary Fuchs are representing the eight FDA officials.

Read the full article (subscription required).

