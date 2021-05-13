Missouri's Senate advanced Senate Bill 63 this week in a move to become the last state in the Nation to create a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program ("PDMP"). The bill would establish a Joint Oversight Task Force for Prescription Drug Monitoring, if adopted by the House of Representatives and signed by Governor Parson.

The Task Force would be required to contract with a vendor to operate the PDMP. Further, the state run PDMP would supersede any local or county PDMP, such as St. Louis County's PDMP which serves nearly half of Missouri today. Missouri's proposed PDMP follows similar reporting requirements for dispensers of controlled substances in other states.

Originally published 9 April 2021.

