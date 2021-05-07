The Chairman and CEO of Pfizer announced on Tuesday, May 4, that it expects the FDA to expand Emergency Use Authorization, allowing children ages 12-15 to receive its vaccine. Previously, the cut-off age was 16, but Pfizer has stated that the results of testing of its vaccine will allow the younger-aged children to safely receive the vaccine. Pfizer expects FDA approval as early as next week.

