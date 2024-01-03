The Risks of Local Government Fiscal Emergencies

Local governments face a shifting fiscal environment due to economic uncertainty, increased costs, higher interest rates and a federal COVID funding cliff. These factors all heighten the risk of local governments falling into severe fiscal distress.



Addressing local fiscal distress ultimately requires elected and appointed officials making smart and often tough decisions about the operations, finances and long-term economic strategy of a community. A proactive, comprehensive process formalized in state law gives officials the best opportunity to address signs of fiscal distress before they become so severe that formal state intervention, with diminishment of the powers of local leaders, is required.

How A&M Can Help

Alvarez & Marsal has extensive experience helping state and local governments create plans to achieve long-term financial sustainability, including working with local governments that have experienced full financial emergencies. A&M can bring that experience, along with the research described herein, to help states:

Evaluate and strengthen existing laws and processes around local fiscal distress monitoring and intervention

Review and improve fiscal health indicators to be more effective in signaling fiscal distress before it's occurred

Stand up technical tools and assistance for local governments facing fiscal distress before the situation worsens

Build consent agreements between state and localities that local leaders can implement to resolve fiscal distress



