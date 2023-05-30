This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
12:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with G7 leaders
2:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Summit working session on Ukraine
4:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hiroshima, Japan, en route to Miyajima Island, Japan
5:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Miyajima Island Landing Zone en route to Itsukushima Shrine
5:35 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Itsukushima Shrine with G7 leaders
5:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a group photo with G7 leaders at the Itsukushima Shrine
6:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working dinner with G7 leaders
8:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Miyajima Island, Japan, en route to Hiroshima, Japan
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hiroshima, Japan
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 Summit Spousal Program's Next Generations' Symposium, as Prepared for Delivery | May 19, 2023
- Statement: G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine | May 19, 2023
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Los Angeles International Airport
1:15 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport
3:20 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Baby2Baby Facility where she will discuss administration efforts to support maternal health outcomes and maternal mental health
Recap of Thursday, May 18, 2023
The White House
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day One of the G7 Summit
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by Vice President Harris During Biden-?Harris Administration Briefing on Preventing Default
- Readout of National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi's Meeting with Clean Energy Manufacturing Companies Who Support President Biden's Climate and Investing in America Agenda
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Five Years Since the Shooting at Santa Fe High School
- Proclamation on National Hepatitis Testing Day, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Tackle Unsheltered Homelessness
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Tackle Nation's Mental Health Crisis
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
- Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Travels to Alaska
- Article: Deputy Defense Secretary Departs This Weekend for Alaska
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Meeting with Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane
- Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Dr. John Plumb Meeting with Poland Ministry of National Defense Deputy Minister Mr. Marcin Ociepa
- Article: Pentagon Cyber Official Provides Progress Update on Zero Trust Strategy Roadmap
- Article: Honoring Heritage Through Song
- Contracts for May 18, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, May 19, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- May 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to Papua New Guinea
Europe
- May 18: Statement | Joint Statement on Kosovo
- May 18: Statement | United States and Moldova Sign Open Skies Agreement
Western Hemisphere
- May 18: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Nichols' Travel to Brazil
Other Matters
- May 18: Fact Sheet | FMS 2023: Retooling Foreign Military Sales for an Age of Strategic Competition
- May 18: Statement | Democracy Collection Launches Traveling Exhibition: "A More Perfect Union: American Artists and the Currents of our Time"
- May 18: Statement | Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Discusses Outreach to Applicants at Quarterly Board Meeting Today
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Chad to meet with Refugees Fleeing the Fighting in Sudan
- Press Release: Three USAID-Supported Countries Successfully Eliminate Disabling Neglected Tropical Diseases
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iraq
- Advisory: Ambassador Chris Lu, U.S. Representative Grace Meng, and the Asian American Federation to Host Panel on AAPI Community's Resilience
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Kicks Off New Research Program to Detect Changes in Movement Patterns
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Bank Policy Institute
- Press Release: Treasury Department Releases Progress Report Detailing Price Cap's Success One Year After Launch (RUS)
The Federal Reserve
- Speech by Governor Jefferson on the U.S. economic outlook and considerations for monetary policy
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Congressional Testimony by Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg on Oversight of Financial Regulators: Financial Stability, Supervision, and Consumer Protection in the Wake of Recent Bank Failures before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, United States Senate
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: New York Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Return
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Missouri Landlord
- Readout of Justice Department Leadership's Meeting with Civil Rights Groups to Discuss Key Issues
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Agents discover 28 migrants inside a stash house at Laredo Sector (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Jesus "Louie" Chavez named new Columbus Port Director (New Mexico)
- CBP Press Release: Atlanta CBP Intercepts Ketamine Destined for Colorado (Georgia)
- CBP Press Release: CBP reminds boaters of small vessels their reporting requirements (Michigan)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists at JFK Discover Live Larvae Among Plastic Flowers (New York)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Provides Cross-Border Travel Tips to Kickoff Summer Travel Season (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Announcement Regarding U.S.-Taiwan Trade Initiative
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from Japan and Romania
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Warns About Misuses of Biometric Information and Harm to Consumers
- Press Release: FTC Proposes Amendments to Strengthen and Modernize the Health Breach Notification Rule
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for June Open Meeting
- Press Release: FCC Further Expands Its Robocall Blocking Rules
- Press Release: FCC Moves Forward on 12 GHz Proceeding
- Press Release: FCC Empowers Short-Range Radars in the 60 GHz Band
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: Joint Statement by Australia, Japan and the United States on Telecommunications Financing | May 19, 2023
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Meeting Statement | May 19, 2023
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $500 Million for Improved Regional Conservation Partnership Program to Better Support Partners, Producers?as Part of Investing in America Agenda
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $51 Million in America's Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights Locally Led River Restoration Work Funded by the President's Investing in America Agenda in Michigan
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances SunZia Southwest Transmission Project
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA selects recipients for $25.7 million in technical assistance funding to help rural communities access clean water
- Press Release: EPA Launches Interactive Map of Sea Level Rise Around Hazardous Waste Sites Along the U.S. Coastline to Help Facilities and Communities Become More Resilient to Climate Change
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $220 Million to Modernize Ferry Service and Better Connect Rural Communities
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Readout: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg helps wrap up Department of Labor's national workforce development convening
- Press Release: Hawaii restaurant's managers pocketed employees' tips illegally, leading US Department of Labor to recover $91K for 35 workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards nearly $2.3M to promote equitable access to Maine's unemployment insurance system
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again finds resin manufacturer exposing employees to respiratory hazards, risk of explosion at Kenton facility
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Brussels, Belgium, for EU Health Meetings
- Fact Sheet: HHS Provides Resources on Ways Communities Can Stay Protected from Mpox in Advance of Summer Months
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Action to Help Schools Deliver Critical Health Care Services to Millions of Students
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA launches first biennial Construction Awards
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Link to GAO Reports
