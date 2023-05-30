This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with G7 leaders

2:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Summit working session on Ukraine

4:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Hiroshima, Japan, en route to Miyajima Island, Japan

5:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Miyajima Island Landing Zone en route to Itsukushima Shrine

5:35 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours Itsukushima Shrine with G7 leaders

5:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a group photo with G7 leaders at the Itsukushima Shrine

6:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working dinner with G7 leaders

8:40 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Miyajima Island, Japan, en route to Hiroshima, Japan

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hiroshima, Japan

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 Summit Spousal Program's Next Generations' Symposium, as Prepared for Delivery | May 19, 2023

Statement: G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine | May 19, 2023

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Los Angeles International Airport

1:15 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport

3:20 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Baby2Baby Facility where she will discuss administration efforts to support maternal health outcomes and maternal mental health

Recap of Thursday, May 18, 2023

The White House

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day One of the G7 Summit

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by Vice President Harris During Biden-?Harris Administration Briefing on Preventing Default

Readout of National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi's Meeting with Clean Energy Manufacturing Companies Who Support President Biden's Climate and Investing in America Agenda

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Statement from President Joe Biden on Five Years Since the Shooting at Santa Fe High School

Proclamation on National Hepatitis Testing Day, 2023

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Tackle Unsheltered Homelessness

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Tackle Nation's Mental Health Crisis

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing

Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Travels to Alaska

Article: Deputy Defense Secretary Departs This Weekend for Alaska

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Meeting with Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane

Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Dr. John Plumb Meeting with Poland Ministry of National Defense Deputy Minister Mr. Marcin Ociepa

Article: Pentagon Cyber Official Provides Progress Update on Zero Trust Strategy Roadmap

Article: Honoring Heritage Through Song

Contracts for May 18, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 19, 2023

Asia-Pacific

May 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to Papua New Guinea

Europe

May 18: Statement | Joint Statement on Kosovo

May 18: Statement | United States and Moldova Sign Open Skies Agreement

Western Hemisphere

May 18: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Nichols' Travel to Brazil

Other Matters

May 18: Fact Sheet | FMS 2023: Retooling Foreign Military Sales for an Age of Strategic Competition

May 18: Statement | Democracy Collection Launches Traveling Exhibition: "A More Perfect Union: American Artists and the Currents of our Time"

May 18: Statement | Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Discusses Outreach to Applicants at Quarterly Board Meeting Today

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, to Host Diia in DC Event on US-Ukraine Partnership for E-Government Innovation

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Arrives in Chad to meet with Refugees Fleeing the Fighting in Sudan

Press Release: Three USAID-Supported Countries Successfully Eliminate Disabling Neglected Tropical Diseases

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iraq

Advisory: Ambassador Chris Lu, U.S. Representative Grace Meng, and the Asian American Federation to Host Panel on AAPI Community's Resilience

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)

Press Release: IARPA Kicks Off New Research Program to Detect Changes in Movement Patterns

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Bank Policy Institute

Press Release: Treasury Department Releases Progress Report Detailing Price Cap's Success One Year After Launch (RUS)

The Federal Reserve

Speech by Governor Jefferson on the U.S. economic outlook and considerations for monetary policy

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Congressional Testimony by Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg on Oversight of Financial Regulators: Financial Stability, Supervision, and Consumer Protection in the Wake of Recent Bank Failures before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, United States Senate

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: New York Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Return

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Missouri Landlord

Readout of Justice Department Leadership's Meeting with Civil Rights Groups to Discuss Key Issues

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announcement Regarding U.S.-Taiwan Trade Initiative

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from Japan and Romania

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Warns About Misuses of Biometric Information and Harm to Consumers

Press Release: FTC Proposes Amendments to Strengthen and Modernize the Health Breach Notification Rule

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for June Open Meeting

Press Release: FCC Further Expands Its Robocall Blocking Rules

Press Release: FCC Moves Forward on 12 GHz Proceeding

Press Release: FCC Empowers Short-Range Radars in the 60 GHz Band

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: Joint Statement by Australia, Japan and the United States on Telecommunications Financing | May 19, 2023

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Meeting Statement | May 19, 2023

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $500 Million for Improved Regional Conservation Partnership Program to Better Support Partners, Producers?as Part of Investing in America Agenda

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $51 Million in America's Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights Locally Led River Restoration Work Funded by the President's Investing in America Agenda in Michigan

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances SunZia Southwest Transmission Project

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA selects recipients for $25.7 million in technical assistance funding to help rural communities access clean water

Press Release: EPA Launches Interactive Map of Sea Level Rise Around Hazardous Waste Sites Along the U.S. Coastline to Help Facilities and Communities Become More Resilient to Climate Change

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $220 Million to Modernize Ferry Service and Better Connect Rural Communities

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Readout: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg helps wrap up Department of Labor's national workforce development convening

Press Release: Hawaii restaurant's managers pocketed employees' tips illegally, leading US Department of Labor to recover $91K for 35 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards nearly $2.3M to promote equitable access to Maine's unemployment insurance system

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again finds resin manufacturer exposing employees to respiratory hazards, risk of explosion at Kenton facility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Brussels, Belgium, for EU Health Meetings

Fact Sheet: HHS Provides Resources on Ways Communities Can Stay Protected from Mpox in Advance of Summer Months

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Action to Help Schools Deliver Critical Health Care Services to Millions of Students

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA launches first biennial Construction Awards

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

