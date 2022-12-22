ARTICLE

United States: 118th Congress: Freshmen Members Of House Of Representatives And Senate

This list details incoming freshmen members of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the 118th Congress in alphabetical order.

House of Representatives

Alabama

5th: Dale Strong (R)

Previous Occupation: Chairman of the Madison County Commission

Arizona

2nd: Eli Crane (R)

Previous Occupation: Navy SEAL

6th: Juan Ciscomani (R)

Previous Occupation: Staffer to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

California

3rd: Kevin Kiley (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

13th: John Duarte (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

15th: Kevin Mullin (D)

Previous Occupation: Speaker Pro Tempore of State Assembly

37th: Sydney Kamlager (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

42nd: Robert Garcia (D)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Long Beach

Colorado

7th: Brittany Pettersen (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

8th: Yadira Caraveo (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Florida

4th: Aaron Bean (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

7th: Cory Mills (R)

Previous Occupation: Former Member of Trump Administration

10th: Maxwell Frost (D)

Previous Occupation: Activist

13th: Anna Paulina Luna (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Commentator, Veteran

15th: Laurel Lee (R)

Previous Occupation: Judge and Florida Secretary of State

23rd: Jared Moskowitz (D)

Previous Occupation: Florida Director of Emergency Management

Georgia

6th: Rich McCormick (R)

Previous Occupation: Doctor and Marine

10th: Mike Collins (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

Hawaii

2nd: Jill Tokuda (D)

Previous Occupation: Former Member of State Senate

Iowa

3rd: Zach Nunn (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran and Member of State Senate

Illinois

1st: Jonathan Jackson (D)

Previous Occupation: Activist

3rd: Delia Ramirez (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

13th: Nikki Budzinski (D)

Previous Occupation: Biden Administration Official

17th: Eric Sorenson (D)

Previous Occupation: Meteorologist

Indiana

2nd: Rudy Yakym (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Activist and Fundraiser

9th: Erin Houchin (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Kentucky

3rd: Morgan McGarvey (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Maryland

4th: Glenn Ivey (D)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Prince George's County State's Attorney

Michigan

3rd: Hillary Scholten (D)

Previous Occupation: Justice Department Lawyer

10th: John James (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman, Veteran

13th: Shri Thanedar (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Missouri

4th: Mark Alford (R)

Previous Occupation: TV Anchor

7th: Eric Burlison (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature

Mississippi

4th: Mike Ezell (R)

Previous Occupation: Sheriff of Jackson County, MS

Montana

1st: Ryan Zinke (R)

Previous Occupation: Secretary of the Interior in the Trump Administration

North Carolina

1st: Don Davis (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

4th: Valerie Foushee (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

11th: Chuck Edwards (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature

13th: Wiley Nickel (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

14th: Jeff Jackson (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

New Jersey

7th: Thomas Kean Jr. (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

8th: Robert Menendez Jr. (D)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

New Mexico

2nd: Gabe Vasquez (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of Las Cruces City Council

New York

1st: Nick LaLota (R)

Previous Occupation: State and Local Government Official

3rd: George Santos (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Commentator

4th: Anthony D'Esposito (R)

Previous Occupation: Detective with the NPYD

10th: Daniel Goldman (D)

Previous Occupation: Lead Counsel on the First Impeachment Trial of President Trump

17th: Mike Lawler (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

19th: Marc Molinaro (R)

Previous Occupation: Duchess County Executive

22nd: Brandon Williams (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

23rd: Nick Langworthy (R)

Previous Occupation: State Republican Party Official

Ohio

1st: Greg Landsman (D)

Previous Occupation: Teacher and Member of City Council

7th: Max Miller (R)

Previous Occupation: White House Official in the Trump Administration

13th: Emilia Sykes (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Oklahoma

2nd: Josh Brecheen (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Oregon

4th: Val Hoyle (D)

Previous Occupation: Commissioner of Oregon's Bureau of Labor and Industries

5th: Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Happy Valley

6th: Andrea Salinas (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Pennsylvania

12th: Summer Lee (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

17th: Chris Deluzio (D)

Previous Occupation: Veteran and Lawyer

Rhode Island

2nd: Seth Magaziner (D)

Previous Occupation: Rhode Island State Treasurer

South Carolina

7th: Russell Fry (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Tennessee

5th: Andy Ogles (R)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Maury County

Texas

1st: Nathaniel Moran (R)

Previous Occupation: County Judge

3rd: Keith Self (R)

Previous Occupation: County Judge

8th: Morgan Luttrell (R)

Previous Occupation: Department of Energy Official

15th: Monica De La Cruz (R)

Previous Occupation: Businesswoman

30th: Jasmine Crockett (D)

Previous Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney

35th: Greg Casar (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of Austin City Council

38th: Wesley Hunt (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran

Virginia

2nd: Jen Kiggans (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Vermont

(At-Large): Becca Balint (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Washington

3rd: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D)

Previous Occupation: Auto Repair Shop Owner

Wisconsin

3rd: Derrick Van Orden (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran

Wyoming

(At-Large): Harriet Hageman (R)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer and Political Staffer

Senate

Alabama

Katie Britt (R)

Previous Occupation: Chief of Staff to outgoing Alabama Senator Richard Shelby (R)

Missouri

Eric Schmidt (R)

Previous Occupation: Attorney General of Missouri

North Carolina

Ted Budd (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

Ohio

JD Vance (R)

Previous Occupation: Author

Oklahoma

Markwayne Mullin (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

Pennsylvania

John Fetterman (D)

Previous Occupation: Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Vermont

Peter Welch (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

