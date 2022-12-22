This list details incoming freshmen members of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the 118th Congress in alphabetical order.
House of Representatives
Alabama
5th: Dale Strong (R)
Previous Occupation: Chairman of the Madison County Commission
Arizona
2nd: Eli Crane (R)
Previous Occupation: Navy SEAL
6th: Juan Ciscomani (R)
Previous Occupation: Staffer to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
California
3rd: Kevin Kiley (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly
13th: John Duarte (R)
Previous Occupation: Businessman
15th: Kevin Mullin (D)
Previous Occupation: Speaker Pro Tempore of State Assembly
37th: Sydney Kamlager (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
42nd: Robert Garcia (D)
Previous Occupation: Mayor of Long Beach
Colorado
7th: Brittany Pettersen (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
8th: Yadira Caraveo (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State House
Florida
4th: Aaron Bean (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
7th: Cory Mills (R)
Previous Occupation: Former Member of Trump Administration
10th: Maxwell Frost (D)
Previous Occupation: Activist
13th: Anna Paulina Luna (R)
Previous Occupation: Political Commentator, Veteran
15th: Laurel Lee (R)
Previous Occupation: Judge and Florida Secretary of State
23rd: Jared Moskowitz (D)
Previous Occupation: Florida Director of Emergency Management
Georgia
6th: Rich McCormick (R)
Previous Occupation: Doctor and Marine
10th: Mike Collins (R)
Previous Occupation: Businessman
Hawaii
2nd: Jill Tokuda (D)
Previous Occupation: Former Member of State Senate
Iowa
3rd: Zach Nunn (R)
Previous Occupation: Veteran and Member of State Senate
Illinois
1st: Jonathan Jackson (D)
Previous Occupation: Activist
3rd: Delia Ramirez (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly
13th: Nikki Budzinski (D)
Previous Occupation: Biden Administration Official
17th: Eric Sorenson (D)
Previous Occupation: Meteorologist
Indiana
2nd: Rudy Yakym (R)
Previous Occupation: Political Activist and Fundraiser
9th: Erin Houchin (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
Kentucky
3rd: Morgan McGarvey (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
Maryland
4th: Glenn Ivey (D)
Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Prince George's County State's Attorney
Michigan
3rd: Hillary Scholten (D)
Previous Occupation: Justice Department Lawyer
10th: John James (R)
Previous Occupation: Businessman, Veteran
13th: Shri Thanedar (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State House
Missouri
4th: Mark Alford (R)
Previous Occupation: TV Anchor
7th: Eric Burlison (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature
Mississippi
4th: Mike Ezell (R)
Previous Occupation: Sheriff of Jackson County, MS
Montana
1st: Ryan Zinke (R)
Previous Occupation: Secretary of the Interior in the Trump Administration
North Carolina
1st: Don Davis (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
4th: Valerie Foushee (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
11th: Chuck Edwards (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature
13th: Wiley Nickel (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
14th: Jeff Jackson (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
New Jersey
7th: Thomas Kean Jr. (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
8th: Robert Menendez Jr. (D)
Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
New Mexico
2nd: Gabe Vasquez (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of Las Cruces City Council
New York
1st: Nick LaLota (R)
Previous Occupation: State and Local Government Official
3rd: George Santos (R)
Previous Occupation: Political Commentator
4th: Anthony D'Esposito (R)
Previous Occupation: Detective with the NPYD
10th: Daniel Goldman (D)
Previous Occupation: Lead Counsel on the First Impeachment Trial of President Trump
17th: Mike Lawler (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly
19th: Marc Molinaro (R)
Previous Occupation: Duchess County Executive
22nd: Brandon Williams (R)
Previous Occupation: Businessman
23rd: Nick Langworthy (R)
Previous Occupation: State Republican Party Official
Ohio
1st: Greg Landsman (D)
Previous Occupation: Teacher and Member of City Council
7th: Max Miller (R)
Previous Occupation: White House Official in the Trump Administration
13th: Emilia Sykes (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State House
Oklahoma
2nd: Josh Brecheen (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
Oregon
4th: Val Hoyle (D)
Previous Occupation: Commissioner of Oregon's Bureau of Labor and Industries
5th: Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R)
Previous Occupation: Mayor of Happy Valley
6th: Andrea Salinas (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State House
Pennsylvania
12th: Summer Lee (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly
17th: Chris Deluzio (D)
Previous Occupation: Veteran and Lawyer
Rhode Island
2nd: Seth Magaziner (D)
Previous Occupation: Rhode Island State Treasurer
South Carolina
7th: Russell Fry (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State House
Tennessee
5th: Andy Ogles (R)
Previous Occupation: Mayor of Maury County
Texas
1st: Nathaniel Moran (R)
Previous Occupation: County Judge
3rd: Keith Self (R)
Previous Occupation: County Judge
8th: Morgan Luttrell (R)
Previous Occupation: Department of Energy Official
15th: Monica De La Cruz (R)
Previous Occupation: Businesswoman
30th: Jasmine Crockett (D)
Previous Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney
35th: Greg Casar (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of Austin City Council
38th: Wesley Hunt (R)
Previous Occupation: Veteran
Virginia
2nd: Jen Kiggans (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
Vermont
(At-Large): Becca Balint (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate
Washington
3rd: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D)
Previous Occupation: Auto Repair Shop Owner
Wisconsin
3rd: Derrick Van Orden (R)
Previous Occupation: Veteran
Wyoming
(At-Large): Harriet Hageman (R)
Previous Occupation: Lawyer and Political Staffer
Senate
Alabama
Katie Britt (R)
Previous Occupation: Chief of Staff to outgoing Alabama Senator Richard Shelby (R)
Missouri
Eric Schmidt (R)
Previous Occupation: Attorney General of Missouri
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives
Ohio
JD Vance (R)
Previous Occupation: Author
Oklahoma
Markwayne Mullin (R)
Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives
Pennsylvania
John Fetterman (D)
Previous Occupation: Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania
Vermont
Peter Welch (D)
Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives
