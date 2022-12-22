This list details incoming freshmen members of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the 118th Congress in alphabetical order.

House of Representatives

Alabama

5th: Dale Strong (R)

Previous Occupation: Chairman of the Madison County Commission

Arizona

2nd: Eli Crane (R)

Previous Occupation: Navy SEAL

6th: Juan Ciscomani (R)

Previous Occupation: Staffer to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

California

3rd: Kevin Kiley (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

13th: John Duarte (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

15th: Kevin Mullin (D)

Previous Occupation: Speaker Pro Tempore of State Assembly

37th: Sydney Kamlager (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

42nd: Robert Garcia (D)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Long Beach

Colorado

7th: Brittany Pettersen (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

8th: Yadira Caraveo (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Florida

4th: Aaron Bean (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

7th: Cory Mills (R)

Previous Occupation: Former Member of Trump Administration

10th: Maxwell Frost (D)

Previous Occupation: Activist

13th: Anna Paulina Luna (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Commentator, Veteran

15th: Laurel Lee (R)

Previous Occupation: Judge and Florida Secretary of State

23rd: Jared Moskowitz (D)

Previous Occupation: Florida Director of Emergency Management

Georgia

6th: Rich McCormick (R)

Previous Occupation: Doctor and Marine

10th: Mike Collins (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

Hawaii

2nd: Jill Tokuda (D)

Previous Occupation: Former Member of State Senate

Iowa

3rd: Zach Nunn (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran and Member of State Senate

Illinois

1st: Jonathan Jackson (D)

Previous Occupation: Activist

3rd: Delia Ramirez (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

13th: Nikki Budzinski (D)

Previous Occupation: Biden Administration Official

17th: Eric Sorenson (D)

Previous Occupation: Meteorologist

Indiana

2nd: Rudy Yakym (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Activist and Fundraiser

9th: Erin Houchin (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Kentucky

3rd: Morgan McGarvey (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Maryland

4th: Glenn Ivey (D)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Prince George's County State's Attorney

Michigan

3rd: Hillary Scholten (D)
Previous Occupation: Justice Department Lawyer

10th: John James (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman, Veteran

13th: Shri Thanedar (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Missouri

4th: Mark Alford (R)

Previous Occupation: TV Anchor

7th: Eric Burlison (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature

Mississippi

4th: Mike Ezell (R)

Previous Occupation: Sheriff of Jackson County, MS

Montana

1st: Ryan Zinke (R)

Previous Occupation: Secretary of the Interior in the Trump Administration

North Carolina

1st: Don Davis (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

4th: Valerie Foushee (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

11th: Chuck Edwards (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Legislature

13th: Wiley Nickel (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

14th: Jeff Jackson (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

New Jersey

7th: Thomas Kean Jr. (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

8th: Robert Menendez Jr. (D)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer, Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

New Mexico

2nd: Gabe Vasquez (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of Las Cruces City Council

New York

1st: Nick LaLota (R)

Previous Occupation: State and Local Government Official

3rd: George Santos (R)

Previous Occupation: Political Commentator

4th: Anthony D'Esposito (R)

Previous Occupation: Detective with the NPYD

10th: Daniel Goldman (D)

Previous Occupation: Lead Counsel on the First Impeachment Trial of President Trump

17th: Mike Lawler (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

19th: Marc Molinaro (R)

Previous Occupation: Duchess County Executive

22nd: Brandon Williams (R)

Previous Occupation: Businessman

23rd: Nick Langworthy (R)

Previous Occupation: State Republican Party Official

Ohio

1st: Greg Landsman (D)

Previous Occupation: Teacher and Member of City Council

7th: Max Miller (R)

Previous Occupation: White House Official in the Trump Administration

13th: Emilia Sykes (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Oklahoma

2nd: Josh Brecheen (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Oregon

4th: Val Hoyle (D)

Previous Occupation: Commissioner of Oregon's Bureau of Labor and Industries

5th: Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Happy Valley

6th: Andrea Salinas (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Pennsylvania

12th: Summer Lee (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Assembly

17th: Chris Deluzio (D)

Previous Occupation: Veteran and Lawyer

Rhode Island

2nd: Seth Magaziner (D)

Previous Occupation: Rhode Island State Treasurer

South Carolina

7th: Russell Fry (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State House

Tennessee

5th: Andy Ogles (R)

Previous Occupation: Mayor of Maury County

Texas

1st: Nathaniel Moran (R)

Previous Occupation: County Judge

3rd: Keith Self (R)

Previous Occupation: County Judge

8th: Morgan Luttrell (R)

Previous Occupation: Department of Energy Official

15th: Monica De La Cruz (R)

Previous Occupation: Businesswoman

30th: Jasmine Crockett (D)

Previous Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney

35th: Greg Casar (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of Austin City Council

38th: Wesley Hunt (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran

Virginia

2nd: Jen Kiggans (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Vermont

(At-Large): Becca Balint (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of State Senate

Washington

3rd: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D)

Previous Occupation: Auto Repair Shop Owner

Wisconsin

3rd: Derrick Van Orden (R)

Previous Occupation: Veteran

Wyoming

(At-Large): Harriet Hageman (R)

Previous Occupation: Lawyer and Political Staffer

Senate

Alabama

Katie Britt (R)

Previous Occupation: Chief of Staff to outgoing Alabama Senator Richard Shelby (R)

Missouri

Eric Schmidt (R)

Previous Occupation: Attorney General of Missouri

North Carolina

Ted Budd (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

Ohio

JD Vance (R)

Previous Occupation: Author

Oklahoma

Markwayne Mullin (R)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

Pennsylvania

John Fetterman (D)

Previous Occupation: Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Vermont

Peter Welch (D)

Previous Occupation: Member of the House of Representatives

