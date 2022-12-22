Below is a condensed congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, as Congress wraps up its work for the year in an abbreviated week. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

Congressional negotiators are working toward finalizing an omnibus spending bill, with final passage expected Friday.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol will hold its final hearing today, releasing its findings and reportedly planning to an unprecedented criminal referral urging the Justice Department to pursue charges against Donald Trump.

Tomorrow the House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on reviewing Trump's tax returns, recently obtained after a long legal battle.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Hanukkah reception this evening; they also plan to celebrate Christmas at the White House.

