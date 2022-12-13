ARTICLE

IN THIS ISSUE

Policy Issues Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Transportation & Infrastructure Health, Education and Labor State Budget Privacy Sports Betting

California Politics

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

U.S. Ponies Up $1B to Keep California's Last Nuclear Plant Humming

The Biden-Harris administration announced this week that it had reached preliminary approval to allocate at least $1.1 billion in an effort to keep California's sole remaining nuclear power plant running.

The Energy Department says that it is negotiating final terms for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central coast of California to remain open and avoid its 2025 end date, according to the Associated Press.

Solar industry, utilities, ratepayer advocates clash over California net energy metering proposal

Utilities, the solar industry, environmental groups and ratepayer advocates in California remain deeply divided over a proposal from the state's Public Utilities Commission to reform its net energy metering framework.

The revised proposal would ease the transition to the new tariff by adopting a five-year "glide path" methodology that increases the export compensation by a fixed amount.

Transportation & Infrastructure

California regulators OK $1 billion for EV charging project, mostly for trucks

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a $1 billion vehicle electrification charging project, with most of the money earmarked to accelerate the number of midsize and heavy-duty trucks on the state's roads.

Some 70 percent of the funds will go to charging medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, which combine to account for a disproportionate amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. Costs of the five-year program will be spread out among utility ratepayers across California.

California Looks to Ban Diesel Trucks at Ports by 2035

The California Air Resources Board is proposing phasing out older big rigs operating in the busy corridors shuttling shipping containers between ports, rail yards and warehouses and require that all new vehicles be powered by clean fuels starting in 2024. From 2025, the state would bar trucks powered by internal combustion engines that have more than 800,000 miles on them from operating at ports and rail yards.

The goal is to push more than 30,000 heavily polluting trucks to clean energy by 2035.

Health, Education and Labor

A California crisis: Too many rural communities have no access to mental health treatment

One of the greatest challenges facing California is mental health care. We see it in the number of unhoused people suffering from mental illness. We see it in the abnormally high behavioral health worker vacancy rates. And we see it in the rising levels of depression and anxiety since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the demand for robust behavioral health treatment is at an all-time high.

Read article

UC, CSU campuses in the hot seat

Monday marked the start of the third week of strikes at all 10 University of California campuses, where 48,000 unionized academic workers—who conduct much of the system's teaching, grading and research—are calling for significantly higher wages, expanded child care subsidies, enhanced health coverage and other benefits they say are necessary to keep up with the sky-high cost of living in the Golden State.

Read article

