United States:
33rd Annual Legislative Seminar - Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill (Podcast)
21 July 2022
BakerHostetler
Former Congressman Mike Ferguson, leader of BakerHostetler's
Federal Policy team, and former Congressman Heath Shuler, a Senior
Advisor on the Federal Policy team, host bipartisan leaders from
the House and Senate to discuss latest legislative developments on
tax, infrastructure, healthcare, trade, energy policy and more.
Today's guest is Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.
Questions & Comments: mferguson@bakerlaw.com
