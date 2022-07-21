ARTICLE

Former Congressman Mike Ferguson, leader of BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, and former Congressman Heath Shuler, a Senior Advisor on the Federal Policy team, host bipartisan leaders from the House and Senate to discuss latest legislative developments on tax, infrastructure, healthcare, trade, energy policy and more. Today's guest is Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

Questions & Comments: mferguson@bakerlaw.com

