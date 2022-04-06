This Month's Capital Snapshot
- The policy and political timeline for the spring and a look at the remaining 2022 Congressional Calendar.
- An overview of President Biden's FY 2023 Proposed Budget.
- An overview of the FY 2023 appropriations process, including earmarks.
- A look inside some of the political approval numbers for Congressional leaders, and what historical trends tell us about the 2022 policy and political landscape.
Congressional Schedule and Priorities for April 2022
Remaining Days in Congress
Congressional Schedule and Priorities for April 2022
Congressional Agenda in April
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.