CITY HALL

Gym Says City Council Will Investigate PPA's $11 Million Demand from School District

Councilmember Helen Gym (At- Large) has called for Philadelphia City Council to investigate the accounting and financial practices of the Philadelphia Parking Authority. This comes after the PPA requested $10.9 million from the School District of Philadelphia on the grounds that it overpaid its required contribution. Last year, the PPA did not pay the school district any money.

City Council to Hold Hearings on Police Department Staffing Vacancies

Following investigative reporting from the Philadelphia Inquirer, City Council will hold hearings on the alleged misuse of leave policies within the Philadelphia Police Department. The hearings will be held by multiple City Council committees.

Mayor's Budget Address Currently Scheduled for March 31

Based on the city's latest financial report, the city is expected to collect $73 million less than budgeted and spend $103 million more than budgeted this fiscal year. However, the city spent about $220 million less in last year's budget than expected, which has helped keep the budget balanced. Mayor Kenney is preparing to release his budget proposal for next fiscal year on March 31.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several hearings throughout the legislative calendar. You can watch the hearings here.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m., the Committee on Rules will hold a hearing on proposed zoning changes.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m., the Committee on Streets and Services will hold a hearing on proposed zoning changes, including Streeteries.

On Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 a.m., the Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on city finances.

On Tuesday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m., the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention will hold a hearing on gun violence in the city.

