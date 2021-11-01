Indiana's nine U.S. representatives and 150 state legislators are all elected from political divisions called districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census Bureau Population and Housing Census.

The House Committee on Elections and Apportionment and the Senate Committee on Elections hosted weeks of redistricting hearings around the state that provided the opportunity for public comment and testimony. On Oct. 1, 2021 the General Assembly approved the new congressional and state legislative district lines, concluding the General Assembly's constitutional duty of redistricting.

Highlights of the newly passed Indiana House, Senate, and Congressional maps include:

The Indiana House map increases the number of counties that are wholly contained within one House district from 26 to 32. There are 22 fewer township splits where a single township is represented by multiple House districts. The House map includes a less than 1% deviation from the ideal population of 67,855 for each district.

The Senate map increases the number of whole counties contained in one Senate district from 49 to 65, keeps 96% of all townships whole, and keeps 92% of all cities and towns whole.

The Congressional map keeps 84 of Indiana's 92 counties whole, and includes a near equal deviation, one or fewer persons, from the ideal population of 753,948.

To view the approved district maps:

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed House Enrolled Act 1581 into law. The new districts are the districts candidates will run in for the 2022 election.

