ARTICLE

United States: When The Phone Rings: Having A Readiness Plan For A Possible Congressional Investigation (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Mark Grider, head of Cadwalader's Crisis Management and Congressional Investigations practice, hosts Susanne Sachsman Grooms, Philip Kiko and Charles Broll for a discussion on how Congressional investigations begin, develop and get resolved. For more information on Cadwalader's Crisis Management and Congressional Investigations Practice, click here: https://bit.ly/3zgJJvw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.