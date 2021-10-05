The State AG Report - 9.30.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Greyhound Will No Longer Allow Suspicionless CBP Sweeps on Its Buses
- Hawaii Attorney General Nominated for U.S. Attorney
- Race for Michigan Attorney General Heats Up on the Republican Side
- Timeshare Exit Company Settles Allegations of Misleading Marketing Tactics and Incompetence
- Attorneys General Urge Supreme Court to Allow Safe Injection Sites for Combatting Opioid Crisis
- Florida Attorney General and FTC Partner in Settlement Against Company Targeting Prisoners
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.