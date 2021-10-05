The State AG Report - 9.30.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Greyhound Will No Longer Allow Suspicionless CBP Sweeps on Its Buses

Hawaii Attorney General Nominated for U.S. Attorney

Race for Michigan Attorney General Heats Up on the Republican Side

Timeshare Exit Company Settles Allegations of Misleading Marketing Tactics and Incompetence

Attorneys General Urge Supreme Court to Allow Safe Injection Sites for Combatting Opioid Crisis

Florida Attorney General and FTC Partner in Settlement Against Company Targeting Prisoners

