This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which the President proudly cosponsored as a Senator; The Second Gentleman also attends | Rose Garden

2:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq | Oval Office

Looking ahead, on Wednesday, the President will travel to Pennsylvania, where he will emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act | Rose Garden

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 23-25, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet : Biden-Harris Administration Marks Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act and Announces Resources to Support Individuals with Long COVID | July 26, 2021

: Biden-Harris Administration Marks Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act and Announces Resources to Support Individuals with Long COVID | Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing the Visit of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq

Remarks by President Biden at Campaign Event for Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Iranian-American Journalist and Activist Masih Alinejad

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Haiti

Memorandum on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(2) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 23, 2021

Readout of White House Roundtable with Transgender Women of Color Advocates

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Department Statement on DJI Systems

Publication: Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting With Croatian Minister of Defence Mario Banozic

Article: Austin Administers Speedy Swearing-In for DOD's New Indo-Pacific Policy Guru

Article: Austin Says Alaska is Strategic Hotspot for Indo-Pacific, Arctic Operations

Article: Austin Emphasizes U.S. Ties with Indo-Pacific Allies, Partners

Article: Austin Calls on Service Members to Stop Stigmatizing Mental Health Help

Article: Austin Begins Indo-Pacific Visit in Alaska

Article: 'Zero-Based' Reviews of DOD Advisory Committee Nearly Complete, Decisions Come Soon

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for July 23, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 26

July 26: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Visit to the People's Republic of China

Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Visit to the People's Republic of China July 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Visit to Mongolia

July 25: Statement | Joint Statement on Cuba

July 25: Statement | Liberia National Day

July 25: Statement | Republic of Maldives Independence Day

July 24: Transcript | Briefing with Senior Administration Officials Previewing Deputy Secretary Sherman's Upcoming Travel to the People's Republic of China

July 24: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood Travels to Algeria, Morocco, and Kuwait (July 24-29)

July 23: Advisory | Secretary Antony Blinken to Highlight Value of International Education at the Department's 12th Annual EducationUSA Forum (July 26)

July 23: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to India and Kuwait (July 26-29)

July 23: Transcript | Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Daniel Benaim on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to India and Kuwait

July 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein

July 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein before their Meeting

July 23: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

July 23: Statement | U.S. Announces Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

July 23: Statement | U.S.-Europe Communiqué on Afghanistan and Peace Efforts

July 23: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Lead U.S. Delegation in Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russian Federation

July 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist of MSNBC's Morning Joe

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces Nearly $155 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Today's Presidential Delegation to Haiti

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield upon Arrival of the Presidential Delegation in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Members of Haitian Civil Society

Explanation of Position on Resolution on the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS President's Text

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Payoneer Inc.

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former U.S. Government Employee Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse and Obscenity Offenses Committed Over 14 Years

Press Release: Amazon Marketplace Seller Pleads Guilty to Price Fixing DVDs and Blu-ray Discs

Press Release: Interface Rehab to Pay $2 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $50,000 Settlement Against Dallas Towing Company for Illegally Selling Five Cars Owned by U.S. Servicemembers

Press Release: Former Alabama Correctional Supervisor Convicted for Allowing Inmate Abuse

Press Release: New Jersey Man Convicted of Conspiring to Defraud IRS in Mortgage-Withholding Tax Scheme

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Defraud the IRS

Press Release: Texas Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS to Cancel Laredo Sector Border Barrier Contracts

Press Release: Employers May File H-2B Petitions for Returning Workers for FY 2021

Press Release: State of El Paso Sector (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Stops Narcotic Smuggling Attempt at the Riverbanks (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Encounter a Human Smuggling Attempt Utilizing a Livestock Trailer (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $715K at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Rescues and Aids Lost Individual (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at El Paso Port Stop Mixed Heroin/Methamphetamine Drug Load (Texas)

Press Release: Big Bend Sector Touts Rescue Beacon Effectiveness (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Tamarack Fire (Nevada)

Press Release: West Virginia | Registration for FEMA assistance has ended. Beware of fraud and scams.

Press Release: FEMA Region 2 Launches Funeral Assistance Outreach

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Releases Determination on Action and Ongoing Monitoring Following U.S. - Vietnam Agreement on Vietnam's Currency Practices

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Grants C-Band Spectrum Licenses

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $73 Million for Materials and Chemical Sciences Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Discusses Wildland Fire Response and Preparedness in Visit to Grand Junction

Department of Labor

Press Release: Lansing business owner sentenced after federal investigation finds they failed to forward employee contributions to retirement plan

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K in funding for reemployment services for Massachusetts workers displaced by three Essex County closures

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $800K grant to provide jobs, workforce training in Massachusetts communities affected by opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Foundation Food Group Inc., three other companies after Jan. 28 investigation finds six deaths were preventable

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 23, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.