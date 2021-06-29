Each fiscal year, a Fiscal Code bill accompanies the General Appropriations Act. The Fiscal Code provides instructions as to how funds should specifically be spend. This year's bill, H.B. 1348 (Saylor, R-York), is highlighted by the following provisions:

Federal money in the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account not spent in the 2021 General Appropriations Act shall be transferred to the General Fund for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.

$249.8 million to school districts, charter schools, and cyber charter schools as grants to address student learning loss.

$49.9 to school districts, charter schools, and cyber charter schools as grants for summer enrichment programs.

$49.9 million to school districts, charter schools, and cyber charter schools as grants for comprehensive after-school programs.

$43.5 million to area career and technical schools.

$15.0 million to approved private schools, the chartered schools for the education of the deaf or the blind and private residential rehabilitative institutions.

$43.5 million to intermediate units.

$14.0 million to additional targeted support and improvement schools.

$19.9 million to educational programs for neglected, delinquent and at-risk youths.

Provides emergency education relief to nonpublic schools.

Provides funding for library services.

$14.0 million to the Department of Education for administrative costs.

Extends the end date for covering COVID-19 related costs incurred by community-based health care centers and long-term living programs receiving CARES Act funds to December 31, 2021.

$247.0 million for the purpose of making payments to nonpublic and county nursing facilities.

$5.0 million for grants to long-term care facilities for the implementation of best practices regarding indoor air management strategies related to COVID-19.

$30.0 million for the purpose of making payments to assisted living residences and personal care homes.

Establishes the Construction Cost Relief Program to support the production of developments by addressing financial deficiencies directly attributable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prohibits a county from placing any stipulations, restrictions or limitations on assistance or eligibility that are in addition to federal law or guidance pertaining to the Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program.

Establishes the American Rescue Plan Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program.

Establishes the Homeowners Assistance Grant Program.

Establishes the Water Assistance Program.

Establishes the Child Care Stabilization Program.

Extends confidentiality requirements provided for tax returns also apply to similar tax-related documents.

Provides that no amount shall be transferred from the Oil and Gas Lease Fund to the Marcellus Legacy Fund for distribution to the Environmental Stewardship Fund.

Establishes the Angel Investment Venture Capital Program.

Establishes an electric low-speed scooter pilot program in Pittsburgh.

Provides that 100% of a budget surplus for the 2020-21 fiscal year shall be deposited in the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund by the end of the next quarter.

Extends the expiration date of the State Workers' Insurance Board to December 31, 2025.

Provides distributions from the Tobacco Settlement Fund.

Transfers $19.6 million in the Race Horse Development Fund to the Race Horse Development Restricted Receipt Account and $10.0 to the State Racing Fund.

Establishes the Opioid Settlement Restricted Account.

$500,000 for audits of entities that receive funds through contracts with the Department of Human Services for MA-Capitation, MA-Community HealthChoices, MA Long-term Living, Mental Health Services or the Intellectual Disabilities - Community Waiver Program.

$6.3 million appropriated for Keystone Communities shall be used to fund the Main Street Program, Elm Street Program, Enterprise Zone Program, and accessible housing.

No less than $8.0 million appropriated for PA First shall be used to fund the Workforce and Economic Development Network of PA (WEDnetPA) for workforce training grants.

No less than $1.7 million appropriated for general government operations of the Department of Corrections shall be used for a nonnarcotic medication assisted substance abuse treatment grant program.

Provides for allocations of money appropriated for biotechnology research.

Provides funding for a $5/hour increase in fee-for-service fee schedule for pediatric shift nursing services.

$1.0 million to Mansfield University for merit scholarships.

Establishes a formula for the distribution of $100 million to school districts.

Waives fees for school entities that are charged by the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety.

Allows the Department of Human Services to transfer federal funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Block Grant to the Child Care and Development Fund Block Grant and the Social Services Block Grant.

Provides that funding received by a municipality through the ARP shall qualify as local matching funds under the Public Transportation Trust Fund.

Extends the deadline for school districts that submitted a PlanCon application to proceed with construction and award bids.

Transfers $59.5 million in special fund transfers to the General Fund.

