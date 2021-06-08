When natural disasters or crises hit, governments deploy resources rapidly to try remediating current or to mitigate future damage. But who watches where the money goes? Tejah Duckworth spent the early part of her career in the public sector, notably overseeing Rapid Repairs Program in NYC after Hurricane Sandy. She took lessons from the public sector and now uses them in the private sector, most recently helping governments monitor pandemic-related funds.

In this episode, Tejah shares some of the key stories from her career and the role of integrity monitoring. Tune into Digging Deeper, episode 9 to hear more.

