A Conversation With Brian Miller, Special Inspector General For The Pandemic Recovery (Podcast)
14 March 2022
Womble Bond Dickinson
Join Womble Bond Dickinson partners Britt Biles and Luke Cass for a conversation
with Brian Miller, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic
Recovery. In addition to discussing the work his office is doing to
oversee COVID-19 economic relief funds, Special Inspector General
Miller speaks more broadly about the role of inspectors general,
their authorities, and their investigative methods. He also shares
some best practices for mitigating legal risks when participating
in federal programs or doing business with the federal
government.
