Join Womble Bond Dickinson partners Britt Biles and Luke Cass for a conversation with Brian Miller, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. In addition to discussing the work his office is doing to oversee COVID-19 economic relief funds, Special Inspector General Miller speaks more broadly about the role of inspectors general, their authorities, and their investigative methods. He also shares some best practices for mitigating legal risks when participating in federal programs or doing business with the federal government.

