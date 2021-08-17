Front and Center: SVO Grants through the SBA

Updated as of August 16, 2021

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (the "CAA"), which provides $900 billion in new COVID-19 relief funding, was signed into law on December 27, 2020. Section 324 of Title III of the CAA, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (the "Economic Aid Act"), as amended by Title V, Section 5005 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (the "American Rescue Plan Act") signed into law on March 11, 2021, introduces a new $16.25 billion grant program through which the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") will provide aid to struggling live venue operators and certain related businesses. This program offers a critical lifeline from the Federal government for the nation's performing arts venues, movie theatres and museums. Grants made to these "shuttered venue operators" under this program are referred to by the SBA and in this publication as "SVO Grants"

This article details the key terms of the SVO Grant program and incorporates further guidance issued by the SBA in response to certain Frequently Asked Questions (the "FAQs"), which were most recently updated on July 22, 2021 (the "7/22/21 FAQs"). For information about the changes implemented to the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP") under the Economic Aid Act, see our article [ Where Are We Now? An Up-To-Date Guide to the Paycheck Protection Program].

[UPDATE] The SBA announced that the SVO Grant application will close on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:59pm Pacific Time. Please refer to the SVO Grant page on the SBA's website for the latest information about this grant program.

[UPDATE] The SBA has implemented an appeals process for applicants initially denied SVO Grants and a reconsideration process for applicants who received an award amount at least $100 less than the Proposed Grant Amount on their SVO Grant application. Please see page 36 of this alert for more information about the appeals and reconsideration processes.

The SBA releases weekly program reports detailing the number of grants awarded and the types of entities that received those grants.

I. What Persons, Entities or Organizations are Eligible for an SVO Grant?

To be eligible to receive an SVO Grant, an entity or an individual must be (i) a live venue operator or promoter, theatrical producer or live performing arts organization operator; (ii) a motion picture theatre operator; (iii) a "relevant museum operator" or (iv) a talent representative. There are specific requirements for whether an individual or entity fits within one of these categories: