

The above listed local governments must request disbursement through the federal government's online portal available here.



Other smaller South Carolina cities and towns, generally with populations of less than 50,000, will likewise receive an allocation from the Fiscal Recovery Funds. Current plans call for the federal government to release an additional $435,125,080 to the State of South Carolina for disbursement to the cities and towns. More information on those indirect allocations will be released later by the federal government and South Carolina state government. Read more about funding for smaller local governments here.



The Interim Final Rule released by the U.S. Department of Treasury on May 10, 2021 provides that Fiscal Recovery Funds must be used:

To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;

For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Review the Interim Final Rule on the Fiscal Recovery Funds here

Review the Frequently Asked Questions publications to help with identifying local needs and eligible expenditures

Review the federal Quick Reference Guide here

Review the federal Fact Sheet here

Identify projected revenue shortfalls that may affect ongoing government operations in the current or upcoming fiscal year

Engage local communities, partners and citizens to develop a plan for the Fiscal Recovery Funds

In addition to the Interim Final Rule on the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the federal government has published answers to frequently asked questions, provided further guidance, and listed non-exclusive examples of how Fiscal Recovery Funds may be used. Importantly, the federal government has stipulated that use of Fiscal Recovery Funds is generally forward looking, with covered costs incurred beginning on March 3, 2021.The federal government has placed a significant importance on local reporting and publishing information on the use of Fiscal Recovery Funds in local communities and encourages local governments to engage their community partners and citizens in identifying a plan of action for the federal funds.

