July 9, 2021 – Over the last three weeks, legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to eliminate the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and increase funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program. Last week the Small Business Association (SBA) announced the closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program to new applications.

Regulatory Developments Relating to the Pandemic

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program Closes

On July 2, the Small Business Administration announced the closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) program to new applications.

Fiscal Stimulus Legislative Proposals

H.R. 4013: Open for Business Act

On June 17, Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced legislation that would immediately eliminate the $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

H.R. 3807, S. 2091: The Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act

On June 11, Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), along with Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Roger Wicker (R-MS), introduced legislation that would add $60 billion in additional funds to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

