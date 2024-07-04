"Need For AI To Drive M&A" New Mayer Brown Study Reveals

A new survey by leading international law firm Mayer Brown has revealed that business leaders are increasingly aware of their organizations' ability to keep pace with developments in AI and technology. Of those surveyed, over seven in 10 are concerned that they are being outpaced by developments in AI.

The survey, which includes insights from 197 business leaders found that 72% of leaders of financial institutions and 83% of leaders of investment firms believe the need to advance their existing AI capabilities will be the primary driver of M&A activity over the next few years.

Lauren Pryor, partner and co-leader of the Financial Services Product Team and the Financial Services M&A group at Mayer Brown commented: "AI is quickly reshaping the business landscape and there is clear recognition among financial services leaders of the critical role of technology in their transformation efforts – many are re-examining their business strategies and asking how could AI transform my company? This, in turn, is impacting their M&A decisions. In addition, businesses are expressing a desire for more support. Acquisition growth can quickly bridge the knowledge gap and help our clients stay ahead of the curve."

However, despite recognition of the importance of technology, fewer than a third of financial services businesses have a clear strategy in place for AI. Of those that do, only 34% have a strategy that looks beyond the next twelve months. Increasingly, business leaders are looking beyond organic growth for AI expertise or infrastructure.

The survey also identified seven key dimensions of a business that is future ready. These are Creative Capital, Geopolitical Agility, New Risk Mindset, Regulation Anticipation, Sustainability Focus, Tech Resilience, and Visionary Growth & Leadership. Amongst the most significant insights, the survey found:

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of business leaders acknowledged the need for complete organizational transformation, and 68% believe the current market environment creates challenges to accomplishing business transformation

Over two-thirds (68%) of financial institution leaders say their organizations are not transforming fast enough (compared to 62% of investment firms)

While 86% of financial services firms have an overall business transformation strategy in place, most do not look beyond 12 months

Over two-thirds (64% of financial institutions and 69% of investment firms) believe that their organizations need complete transformation to thrive and create value

Read The full report.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.