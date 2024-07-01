Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. We hope you have a water-resistant tablet, because this month's edition is the perfect beach read, with gripping tension between syndicated and private lenders and suspense as to the Fed's next move.

Note: Some of the links in this newsletter may redirect you to a subscription-only resource

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Record Use of Add-On Acquisitions in Private Equity Is Likely to Continue as Markets Recover

The lending landscape is not the only one to have adjusted to today's dynamic of low spreads amid a competitive M&A environment. Private equity sponsors have increasingly turned to smaller add-on acquisitions to build value in their portfolios, while keeping EBITDA and revenue multipliers low. Goodwin partners James Moriarty and Gregory C. Cage and associate Victoria Woodward take a deep-dive into the trend, parsing the statistics over the past few years, unpacking the advantages of these transactions and providing practice tips. Check out and share their Insight here.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these other recent Goodwin publications: Navigating Bank Failures: Lessons Learned; CFPB Reports Troubling Trends in Credit Card Rewards Programs; Horizon Scan for Private Investment Funds; CFPB Takes Action to Ensure Consumers Can Dispute Charges and Obtain Refunds on Buy Now, Pay Later Loans; The Corporate Transparency Act: Overview and Estate-Planning Considerations; Which Jobs More Frequently Require Non-Compete Agreements?; Significant State Regulatory Development in the Virtual Currency Industry in California and New York; CFPB Updates its Procedures for Determining Which Nonbanks it Can Supervise

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.