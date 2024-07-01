ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Retail Access To Alternative Investments

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore
In recent years, increased demand from private wealth channels for alternative investments has resulted in financial advisors looking for products to address this growing need.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Sasha Burstein
Photo of Pablo Man
Photo of Clair E. Pagnano
Photo of George Zornada
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In recent years, increased demand from private wealth channels for alternative investments has resulted in financial advisors looking for products to address this growing need. Interval funds and tender offer funds provide access to alternative strategies and less liquid investments combining attractive features of closed-end funds and open-end funds. Our K&L Gates partners, along with Apex Group, who have been structuring these solutions for more than 20 years and service providers that understand the operational needs, discuss the current market forces making this the ideal time to consider bringing alternative asset classes to retail clients in a registered fund wrapper!

WATCH NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sasha Burstein
Sasha Burstein
Photo of Pablo Man
Pablo Man
Photo of Clair E. Pagnano
Clair E. Pagnano
Photo of George Zornada
George Zornada
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More