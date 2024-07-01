Retail Access To Alternative Investments

In recent years, increased demand from private wealth channels for alternative investments has resulted in financial advisors looking for products to address this growing need. Interval funds and tender offer funds provide access to alternative strategies and less liquid investments combining attractive features of closed-end funds and open-end funds. Our K&L Gates partners, along with Apex Group, who have been structuring these solutions for more than 20 years and service providers that understand the operational needs, discuss the current market forces making this the ideal time to consider bringing alternative asset classes to retail clients in a registered fund wrapper!

