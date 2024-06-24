CFPB Warns Against Deceptive Fine-Print Tactics Targeting Consumers

On June 4, 2024, the CFPB released a circular cautioning companies against including unlawful or unenforceable terms and conditions in contracts for consumer financial products or services. The circular asserts that companies often embed unlawful or unenforceable terms in the fine print of their contracts, using this "fine print tactic" to deceive consumers into surrendering legal rights or protections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.