ARTICLE
10 June 2024

CFPB Report And Hearing With DOT Highlight Risks With Rewards Programs (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
Yesterday, the CFPB released a report on rewards programs that traces the rise of such programs and warns that it views certain practices as unfair, deceptive...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast ·  CFPB Report and Hearing with DOT Highlight Risks with Rewards Programs

Apple  SoundCloud  Spotify

Yesterday, the CFPB released a report on rewards programs that traces the rise of such programs and warns that it views certain practices as unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices ripe for investigation and enforcement. While the report addresses credit card rewards programs specifically, there are important takeaways for co-branded partners and any company offering a loyalty or rewards program to mitigate risk of enforcement and litigation.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...ewards-programs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Donnelly L. McDowell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More