CFPB Report And Hearing With DOT Highlight Risks With Rewards Programs (Podcast)

CFPB Report and Hearing with DOT Highlight Risks with Rewards Programs
Yesterday, the CFPB released a report on rewards programs that traces the rise of such programs and warns that it views certain practices as unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices ripe for investigation and enforcement. While the report addresses credit card rewards programs specifically, there are important takeaways for co-branded partners and any company offering a loyalty or rewards program to mitigate risk of enforcement and litigation.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...ewards-programs
