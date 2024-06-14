Every month, our attorneys publish articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights topics. A selection of our May thought leadership is compiled below. To receive our posts in real time, sign up here.

Hazards On—PFAS is Now a Federal Concern

Ropes & Gray Publishes April 2024 Updates to EU-Wide CSRD Transposition Tracker – EU Countries Continue to Take Steps Towards CSRD Implementation

Florida's Enactment of H. 1645 Furthers its Anti-Climate Change Crusade, but does not Expand Retirement Investment Restrictions

Oklahoma Court Blocks Boycott Statute and Calls Out Legislature's Anti-ESG Agenda

Congressional Democrats Encourage Fund/Adviser ESG Rule Adoption

A Big Week for Forced Labor Regulation: Record Expansion of the UFLPA Entity List and a New Florida Law

The Top Ten Things to Know About ESG Finance in 2024

Regulatory focus on greenwashing: ESMA publishes final ESG guidance for fund names

U.S. Government Issues Seven Principles for Building Voluntary Carbon Markets – the Principles Unpacked

ESMA publishes its report on marketing requirements under MiFID II – another reminder of the regulator's focus on greenwashing

