The Central Bank Of Ireland Continues To Focus On Financial Stability

The Central Bank of Ireland has announced this week that they will publish a feedback statement on their approach to macroprudential policy for investment funds, we expect in the coming months.

They issued a discussion paper on this topic late last year. The European Commission also released a targeted consultation on macroprudential policies for non-bank financial intermediaries on 22 May 2024.

The Central Bank's announcement follows hot on the heels of its publication of a macroprudential policy framework for Irish-authorised GBP-denominated liability driven investment funds, as discussed here.

At the Central Bank's recent Macroprudential Policy for Investment Funds Conference, the Governor of the Central Bank, Gabriel Makhlouf, indicated that a macroprudential framework for investment funds should not be a replication of the banking framework and should have:

A well-articulated set of objectives and principles; and

A framework tailored to the nature of the systemic risk from different fund cohorts – i.e. not a

'one-size-fits-all approach'.

Governor Makhlouf noted that the objective is to ensure that this growing segment of the financial sector becomes more resilient and less likely to amplify adverse shocks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.