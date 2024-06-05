ARTICLE
5 June 2024

Banking Agencies Re-Propose Rules On Incentive-Based Compensation

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
Explore
On May 6, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Housing Finance Agency issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking addressing ...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Robert L. Carothers, Jr.
Photo of Linda Bounds Keng
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 6, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking addressing incentive-based compensation arrangements (the Proposed Rule). The Proposed Rule is designed to implement Section 956 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank). It is a re-proposal of the joint proposed rule issued in 2016 with the identical text, which is summarized in this article. However, the Proposed Rule has a new preamble and a request for comments, seeking feedback on several alternative provisions that could be included in a final rule. Continue reading )

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert L. Carothers, Jr.
Robert L. Carothers, Jr.
Photo of Linda Bounds Keng
Linda Bounds Keng
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More