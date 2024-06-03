ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Supreme Court Upholds CFPB Funding Mechanism As Constitutional (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
In a long-awaited decision with profound implications for the future of the agency, the Supreme Court held 7-2 today that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Natascia M. Taken
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Supreme Court Upholds CFPB Funding Mechanism as Constitutional

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

In a long-awaited decision with profound implications for the future of the agency, the Supreme Court held 7-2 today that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is constitutionally funded. CFPB officials can breathe a sigh of relief as a contrary decision would have called into question many longstanding enforcement, investigative, and regulatory efforts. With the Court's decision today, more than a dozen pending CFPB cases that had been paused pending the decision will now move forward.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...he-cfpbs-docket

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Natascia M. Taken
Natascia M. Taken
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More