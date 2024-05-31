The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") published a report on Banking in Video Games and Virtual Worlds ("Report") that warns of greater scrutiny of and enforcements against the financial services offered in games and virtual worlds that increasingly resemble traditional financial products and services offered by regulated banking and payment systems. The Report is applicable to all types of games and virtual worlds, but creators and publishers of blockchain games and metaverses, in particular, should take note of this report.

