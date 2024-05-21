ARTICLE
Consider The Longer Term Tenors When Making SOFR Elections

United States Finance and Banking
Important to consider as companies make their SOFR tenor elections as part of debt repricing. The longer-term tenors have been favorable this year as long as corresponding adjustments are not too unfavorable for the longer tenors (Depending on Debt Agreement). Significant cash flow savings can be realized on interest payments with the longer-term elections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Mark Thorson
