CFPB Credit Card Late Fee Rule Stayed . . . For Now

On May 10, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted the credit card industry at least a temporary reprieve from a CFPB rulemaking that would have restricted late fees on consumer credit cards significantly (as described in more detail in our prior Legal Update).

The rule, otherwise slated to become effective May 14, has been stayed after the court granted the industry groups plaintiffs motion for a preliminary injunction. In evaluating key factors relevant to the injunction, however, the court based its determination of plaintiffs' likelihood of success on the merits entirely on the Fifth Circuit's prior opinion that the CFPB's funding structure is unconstitutional. That matter is currently under consideration by the United States Supreme Court in CFPB v. CFSA, with an opinion anticipated before the Court's summer recess. Accordingly, the stay may need to be revisited in the short-run—with greater consideration of the strength of plaintiffs' rule-specific challenges based on the APA and CARD Act—if the Supreme Court rules the CFPB to be constitutionally funded.

The District Court's ruling comes as part of a process-heavy start to litigation challenging the validity of the rule. Before reaching any substantive issues, the suit has included proceedings regarding change of venue (with the District Court initially shifting the matter to DC before the Fifth Circuit reversed), calls for one of the Fifth Circuit judges to recuse himself based on personal investments in financial institutions, and criticism levied by the Fifth Circuit on the pace at which the District Court considered early motions. The limited nature of the stay issued on Friday leaves open the door for more procedural maneuvering before the core of the challenge is addressed.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.