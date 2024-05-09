CFPB Announces Update In Continued War On Mortgage Servicing Junk Fees

Listen to this post

On April 24, the CFPB released its latest edition of Supervisory Highlights detailing the agency's actions taken to combat "junk fees" it alleges are charged by mortgage servicers. This spotlight on fees in mortgage servicing marks a continuation of previous CFPB exam work on the agency's ongoing efforts to combat excessive fees affecting consumers in personal banking, student and auto loans in addition to mortgage servicing.

In its most recent edition of Supervisory Highlights, CFPB examiners cited violations for the following practices:

Examiners found instances where borrowers were approved for loss mitigation options when in fact no determination had been made. Some were wrongly informed of missed payments and urged to seek repayment options and others' requests for help were improperly denied. Escrow violations. Servicers were cited for failure to make timely disbursements from consumer escrow accounts in compliance with Regulation X. The Bureau found that servicers attempted to make disbursements in a timely manner, but the payments did not reach the recipients. The servicers then took months to reissue the payments. As a result, borrowers incurred penalties due to the late payments.

Putting It Into Practice: This recent announcement indicates that the CFPB has no intention of slowing its crackdown on what it calls "junk fees" (previously discussed here, here and here). The Bureau also seems focused on ensuring that servicers took appropriate measures to assist borrowers and fulfil their compliance obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

