Cadwalader partner and head of Bank Regulation Andrew Karp was the subject of an April 4 IFLR feature story, "Ex-FDIC Counsel Drawn to Cadwalader's 'Strong Relationships' With Financial Markets."

Andrew, who rejoined the firm on March 4 after serving in government positions with the FDIC and Federal Reserve, as a longtime in-house chief legal officer and in private practice, discussed Cadwalader's sophisticated work, particularly in capital markets, credit and strategic advisory functions, as a factor in returning to the firm.

"The prospect of working on the matters ... made the choice a natural one," Andrew said. "Cadwalader's strong relationships with banks, their investors and counterparties, and the financial markets more generally, offer it a natural opportunity to broaden and deepen those relationships."

Read it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.