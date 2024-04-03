Member David Adams spoke to The National Law Journal, sharing insights on the US Treasury Department's warning to the financial services sector about the growing cyber threat from advanced artificial intelligence tools. David highlighted concerns over regulatory fragmentation and inconsistency across the industry on the definition of artificial intelligence.

David said, "Many people mean different things when they say AI. The more we can move toward a world where people have an established set of definitions, the better. Clear definitions will also help avoid some regulatory fragmentation...because, if everyone's working off the same definitions, it becomes much easier to regulate things in a common way."

SOURCE

The National Law Journal

