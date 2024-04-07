White Collar Criminal Defense and Investigations Partner Ryan L. O'Neill was recently interviewed by Banking Dive on the upcoming Sam Bankman-Fried sentencing, and is quoted extensively in the March 20, 2024 article, "He could get 5 years. He could get 100. For how long will Sam Bankman-Fried go to prison?" Ryan provides insight on the anticipated sentencing, and expects a sentence somewhere between 20 and 30 years but told Banking Dive it could be as little as 10. She believes it comes down to "loss calculation - how much Bankman-Fried cost his investors and customers — which opposing attorneys have framed in markedly different lights." The article notes that the prosecution wants the sentence to send a powerful message to others who may engage in financial misconduct that the ramifications of such actions will be drastic.

