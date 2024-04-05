United States:
Personal Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Planning
05 April 2024
Kaufman Rossin
Taxpayers often wait until year-end to start speaking
with their advisors about finances. However, changes that happen
throughout the year, such as inheriting money, getting divorced or
buying a property, can impact your financial
situation.
By starting the tax and financial planning conversations early,
your advisors can help you avoid surprises. Download this checklist
to help you prepare for proactive planning conversations.
