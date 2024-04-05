Taxpayers often wait until year-end to start speaking with their advisors about finances. However, changes that happen throughout the year, such as inheriting money, getting divorced or buying a property, can impact your financial situation.

By starting the tax and financial planning conversations early, your advisors can help you avoid surprises. Download this checklist to help you prepare for proactive planning conversations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.