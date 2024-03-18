ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of Navigating Mortgage M&A, a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. In this episode, Third Party Consents – Warehouse Facilities and Regulatory Approvals, hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are pleased to welcome back Steve Smith, along with two partners from Mayer Brown: Krista Cooley and Susannah Schmid.

In this episode, our guests discuss how best to approach warehouse lenders with respect to the consent process. This discussion includes outreach efforts and what essential points the parties should be prepared to address. Our guests also share some strategies for collaborating with warehouse lenders and other emerging trends regarding legal terms. We conclude the episode by discussing the consent process pertaining to a "change of control" in an equity transaction and obtaining branch office approvals for a platform sale.

To listen to past episodes in our Navigating Mortgage M&A series, please click here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.