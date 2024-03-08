Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients:
- Represented Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as lender in a $550 million floating-rate mortgage loan secured by 10 garden-style and mid-rise luxury apartment buildings in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas
- Represented JP Morgan, Citi and Deutsche Bank as lenders on three life sciences properties in San Francisco and Cambridge, owned by BLX, with a loan amount of $1.2 Billion
- Represented Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Montreal as lender in a $333 million financing of a portfolio of 16 hotel properties located throughout the United States
- Represented a lender in connection with the $485 million refinancing of 118 self-storage centers located throughout the country
