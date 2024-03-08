Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients:

Represented Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as lender in a $550 million floating-rate mortgage loan secured by 10 garden-style and mid-rise luxury apartment buildings in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas

Represented JP Morgan, Citi and Deutsche Bank as lenders on three life sciences properties in San Francisco and Cambridge, owned by BLX, with a loan amount of $1.2 Billion

Represented Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Montreal as lender in a $333 million financing of a portfolio of 16 hotel properties located throughout the United States

Represented a lender in connection with the $485 million refinancing of 118 self-storage centers located throughout the country

