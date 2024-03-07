Banking & Finance is a founding practice of the firm and continues to be a signature strength. Our large and highly regarded global Banking & Finance practice has solid experience working with clients in the financial sector and on behalf of borrowers, issuers and other transaction counterparties.

In Asia, we have extensive experience advising on banking & finance transactions in all key jurisdictions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Many of the firm's largest clients are bank holding companies, commercial banks, investment banks, insurance companies, asset-based lenders, leasing companies and institutional real estate companies. Our Firm acts for a significant number of major banks and financial institutions and sits on over 40 global and regional banking panels.

Aviation

"Mayer Brown's aviation leasing team is exceptional. They bring a deep knowledge of both the legal and business perspectives and have a wealth of experience. We could not have successfully completed our transactions without them."

– The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2022

"Very professional and dedicated team. Available days and nights whatever the time zone to deliver a transaction. Very detailed and comprehensive quotation. They know to stick to the initial cap. Documentation is above the standards."

– The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2022

"[C]onsistently excellent quality of advice and documentation, with deep-rooted industry knowledge and comprehension of aviation trends."

– Chambers Asia Pacific 2022

"They are able to easily understand what is at stake and stand out in terms of the quality of their drafting."

– Chambers Asia Pacific 2021

Our Aviation practice has been active in the industry for over 70 years. For over a decade, it has been recognised as a Band 1 Aviation law firm by leading legal directories. Our eminent practice represents leading banks, leasing companies, financiers and major airlines on the full spectrum of aviation-related business and legal services, including aircraft financing (both commercial aircraft and corporate jets), aircraft leasing, aircraft and/or engine acquisition and/or disposal, lease review, review of commercial agreements (including engine maintenance contracts and buyer furnished equipment purchase agreements) and aircraft dispute management.

Our experienced bench of core team members is noted for its depth of quality. Led by three highlyranked individuals, each of whom excels in at least two areas, and with a team of nine members working full-time on aviation matters, the practice can run three separate teams in parallel to manage multiple and complex transactions.

Our truly global Aviation practice regularly assists clients in cross-border and multi-jurisdictional transactions. Supported by Mayer Brown's global reach and with aviation lawyers in the world's leading financial centres, we offer seamless legal services and serve the best interest of our clients in Asia and beyond.

