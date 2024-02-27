Market leaders and major investment banks turn to WilmerHale for capital markets legal advice and business advantage. In 2023, we handled more than 60 public offerings, Rule 144A placements, PIPE financings, and other equity and debt capital markets transactions, raising in excess of $35 billion for leading companies in life sciences, technology, financial services and various other industries. Since 2013, we have served as counsel in over 600 capital markets transactions with total proceeds of approximately $300 billion. In addition, our capital markets lawyers routinely advise clients on a wide variety of debt financing transactions, including term loans, working capital facilities, acquisition financing, liability management transactions and recapitalizations. We have one of the leading IPO practices in the United States—as both issuer counsel and underwriters' counsel—with particular experience in IPOs by high-growth, entrepreneurial companies in a range of life sciences and technology sectors.

Download the PDF to see a selection of our recent capital markets transactions.

