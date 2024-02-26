self

Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with starting and running a business and investing in a business, through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors working in the start-up community.

In this episode of Client Corner, Josh speaks to Paul Le Floch, Co-founder & CEO of Axoft. Paul discusses his journey from growing up in France to becoming a founder and the CEO of a neurotechnology startup. He provides insight into forming Axoft and navigating the fundraising process and offers advice to individuals starting new ventures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.