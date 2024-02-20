1 Introduction – equity in a debt financing world

At first glance, it may seem odd to have a chapter on equity solutions in a publication focused on debt products. However, as we examine the themes around preferred equity, we aim to elucidate its rightful place in the fund financing toolkit, to be used in conjunction with, or as an alternative to, NAV financing. In the context of private investment funds, as sponsors have explored more sophistication and ingenuity in ways to optimise their business opportunities over the past two to five years, the market has undergone an increased diversification of the equity stack at both their portfolio and platform levels. Fewer exits across 2022 and 2023 have generated a need to find alternative sources of capital for investment or to provide liquidity. With valuation uncertainty, and interest rate and FX volatility, managers have diversified their focus on intermediate capital, with an increased willingness to consider both debt and equity solutions. Indeed, many products seen in the market look to cherry pick the most attractive features of the two, with a particular growth in the European market of "off to the side" NAV financing secured not over a whole portfolio, but rather over a preferred interest at the level of a portfolio aggregator. Sponsors also continue to seek alternative ways to finance platform-level strategic opportunities and initiatives.

Preferred equity can allow a sponsor to expand their capital stack by interposing new investors between debt and common equity. The preferred equity investor receives "enhanced" equity with a priority right to cashflows over common equity, often in the context of achieving pre-negotiated hurdle rates of return, but their entitlements are ranked behind creditors in the event of a security enforcement or liquidation. In exchange for its priority relative to the common equity holders, preferred equity often participates in limited or no economic upside in the underlying asset pool after certain return thresholds have been met.

In many ways then, preferred equity is nothing new – preferred stock and contractual waterfalls are well established. What is more exciting in the current environment is seeing how preferred equity facilitates delivery of third-party financing at the desired entry point in a fund structure, from asset level right up to investor and sponsor level, and how it can be structured alongside credit arrangements so that cash inflows, outflows and the cost of capital can be more finely tuned.

2 What is preferred equity and how is it different from debt financing?

Common themes

Before delving into what distinguishes preferred equity, let us consider how it is in many ways similar to any other financing. These themes are helpful to keep in mind when considering the specificities of preferred equity below:

There is a financing provider and a party seeking financing.

A financing can be implemented at the level of one or more specific assets, at a "master holdco" or "fund" level and/or at an investor or sponsor level.

There is an assessment of the assets that are being financed, the extent of existing leverage and the intended use of financing (i.e. the portion for investment vs any portion for liquidity).

The financing provider will receive the principal invested, plus a return based on a calculation, taking into account perceived risks and timing.

Controls tend to be put in place so that there are guidelines for the use of cash, ongoing operation of the relevant assets, cashflows following an underlying realisation, and reporting.

There can be an accelerated timeline, driven by transactional capital and/or liquidity needs.

Equity is equity...

To state the obvious, the key identifier for preferred equity is that it is, in fact, equity.

While there may be some effective collateral (i.e. the assets held by the entity receiving the preferred equity financing), there is generally no security package. While a preferred equity investor can enjoy certain contractual protections, it typically cannot step in and dictate the sale of underlying assets (as is often the ultimate recourse of a secured NAV financing provider) or call cash from investors (as with a capital call facility). Preferred equity return entitlements are also typically structured as payment-in-kind ("PIK"), rather than having a requirement for regular cash payments at stated times, or a fixed maturity. Returns are ultimately dependent on the outcome and timeline of the underlying asset pool. Preferred equity can therefore be perceived as having a higher risk profile than many credit products – it is still equity, waiting alongside other investors to receive returns from third-party managed assets, but is not in the first loss position held by common equity.

Financing providers

Without the protection of security enforcement, preferred equity financing tends to attract a smaller, more seasoned group of providers compared to the expanded credit universe. The investment committees of such providers ultimately need to become comfortable approving deployment based on, inter alia, careful due diligence of the sponsor and applicable assets, the ratio of the intended return to the overall net asset value of the subject assets (taking into account anticipated growth and any ranking credit arrangements), and alignment on exit timing. This is therefore a relatively different process compared to a standard credit committee decision.

On the flipside, there has been an increasing demand for preferred equity financing and the rates of return can be higher than those charged on more traditional lending products, including with greater scope for residual profit participation. Dependent on the underlying asset base, profits earned on preferred equity stakes can also be characterised for tax purposes as capital gains, rather than as interest or ordinary income. These attractions, coupled with increasing sophistication in this space, have seen the number of preferred equity providers grow rapidly in recent years.

However, preferred equity need not preclude NAV financing providers, and there is an increasing number of examples of "off to the side" NAV financing used in conjunction with preferred equity. In these cases, the NAV financing provider finances, and takes security over, a portion of the preferred equity stake. This type of "back-leverage" enables a blended approach, where different costs of capital can be combined to provide scale. From a NAV financing perspective, the additional coverage provided by the equity-financed portion of the preferred equity stake, as well as the opportunity to take cashflow priority over the equity provider, can create an attractive entry point into a growing market, while satisfying a need to deploy capital by way of debt and certain other credit requirements.

Financing recipients

Users of preferred equity financing generally gravitate towards it for two key reasons.

Firstly, the sponsor may not want, or be able, to undertake debt financing arrangements. There can be a wide range of drivers for this, such as tax concerns (e.g. unrelated business taxable income ("UBTI")) or regulatory reasons (e.g. a fund being deemed a leveraged fund under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD")). There may be contractual restrictions in place that limit borrowing at the intended level, e.g. as negotiated with fund investors or due to loan-to-value ("LTV") covenants at the level of particular assets or sections of the portfolio. Even without such restrictions, a sponsor may not want to take out debt financing from an investor relations perspective, and/or due to the perceived risks of cross-collateralisation and apprehension as to the possibility of a hard enforcement and loss of investments. The security package granted in favour of a debt provider may also trigger problematic change of control events in the case of underlying portfolio events (potentially even at the time of granting such security).

Secondly, the sponsor may want to access a very configurable type of financing with a simplified document set. Without a security package, the documentation required to implement a preferred equity financing can be streamlined compared to debt financing, and the terms can often be placed into a single contract, such as a limited partnership or shareholder's agreement. There is therefore often less execution risk compared to debt financing, and the preferred equity financing terms can be contractually negotiated to suit the situation at hand, and often with a reduced need to satisfy credit formalities or conventions.

Uses

Preferred equity can be structured as an upfront contribution that increases initially deployed capital, a commitment to be drawn down at later stages to generate additional investment capital and/or earlier cash liquidity, or a combination of both. In each case, the preferred equity financer will arrange for what they perceive to be an appropriate amount of coverage from the asset pool relative to their economic entitlements before (or at least simultaneously with) their capital funding requirements.

When the preferred equity proceeds are used at the outset, they can be used to finance greater investment, including enabling an ability for the recipient to take a greater percentage in given underlying holdings, and enhance returns where the anticipated underlying performance outstrips the rate of return due to the preferred equity financing provider. The preferred equity can be drawn at a fixed ratio to common equity, into the same vehicle, at the same time, using a straightforward drawdown notice.

When used at a later stage for additional investment capital, the preferred equity is drawn into a structure that has already been invested and so there is more track record and potentially less leakage for expenses, both of which can impact pricing. In this case, preferred equity holds similarities to late-stage co-investment, save that a preferred return attracts the financing provider rather than a co-investor's typical pro rata share based on holdings of a similar unit class. With the uptick in limited partner ("LP") portfolio trades over 2022 and 2023, preferred equity financing can also be used as a credible alternative to NAV financing for such secondaries transactions. Here the ability to have an indefinite maturity can be better suited to the vagaries of underlying portfolio interests controlled by third parties, though it is important to note that even without a maturity date, the economic entitlements of the preferred equity provider may be enhanced over time or due to specific milestones failing to be satisfied. Likewise, not pledging or charging the holdings may be more palatable to applicable underlying fund managers and assist in faster negotiation of transfer documents and side letter provisions.

Generating earlier cash for investors, i.e. in advance of underlying exits, comes into greater focus where distribution to paid-in capital ("DPI") is subdued and there is a need to generate liquidity to assist stakeholders in their broader business needs. Preferred equity is particularly well suited to this as it has the advantage of not being treated as debt financing, with the accrued amount due to the finance provider generally not showing as a liability on the balance sheet. This type of preferred equity is perhaps best used in respect of a broader portfolio of assets given that the cashflow is "upward", rather than for a particular downstream purpose, and a larger, more diversified asset set can help reduce pricing.

3 How is it structured?

The structuring of preferred equity can take on a variety of forms, including the utilisation of existing vehicles or creation of new subsidiaries or special purpose vehicles ("SPVs").

Below is a sample structure chart to serve as a visual aid for where preferred equity could be utilised within a sponsor's platform. Although this sample is indicative of a general structure, each sponsor typically adopts their own specific structures in light of applicable legal, tax, regulatory and accounting considerations pertinent to the specific facts and circumstances.

At a sponsor/investor level, preferred equity can be used to finance a greater underlying position in one or more funds via a straightforward SPV or to accelerate the realisation of future economic entitlements. Sponsors can also use proceeds in strategic initiatives, succession planning or tax planning. At a fund level, it can similarly be used to offer a quasi-levered sleeve for investors or enhance returns on a whole of fund basis. At a portfolio holdco level, preferred equity can also be used to increase the gross asset base of a particular platform of assets and potentially reduce the LTV vis-à-vis underlying debt financing. There is also the advantage of not cross-collateralising underlying assets, which can be more attractive to investees. For example, the board of one portfolio company may then not feel threatened by the cross-contamination risk resulting from any change of control or other adverse impact if the broader performance of the fund's portfolio or conduct of the fund manager triggers an event of default.

4 Terms – three key areas

Asset pool

With no pledges and security documents in place, the subject pool of assets generally needs to be held directly by the vehicle receiving the financing and carefully defined in its constitutional documentation. The attributes of material assets may be the subject of representations and warranties granted in favour of the preferred equity provider, including as to the levels of any debt financing and ownership. There will be prohibitions on transferring such assets or entering into financing and/or pledge arrangements other than as explicitly permitted, as the financing provider is focused on ensuring that underlying cashflows hit the vehicle in which they hold their stake. Although less desirable from the preferred equity provider's perspective, sometimes specific circumstances dictate that assets are held in a less direct fashion, in which case additional care must be taken to protect against structural subordination and cashflows becoming trapped, delayed or diverted within lower-level entities.

Waterfall

The return for the preferred equity provider is frequently set out in a waterfall, similar to what is seen as between a sponsor and investors in a typical commingled private investment fund. Frequently the distributions are straightforward to manage, providing a fixed priority return based on multiples of invested capital, an accruing internal rate of return ("IRR") or interest-equivalent to help weight for time value, or both, before the common equity takes residual returns.

However, such waterfalls can also be more calibrated, providing a share of distribution proceeds to the financing recipient before the preferred equity position has been fully paid out. The sharing of distributions between the common position and the preferred equity position is known as the "cash sweep" and can be set according to whether certain return multiple milestones are achieved; for example, allowing a share of distributions to the common position when the preferred equity provider has received a given multiple by a given date. The cash sweep can also take into account whether any governance guidelines have been triggered or breached, in which case distributions may flow solely to the preferred equity position until it has received its full return or other adjustments may be made to the preferred equity's return entitlements.

Other governance provisions

While governance provisions may be less restrictive than those found in debt financing, a financing provider will want comfort that their equity financing will be used for the intended purpose, e.g. to finance specific assets. They may also want comfort that the applicable sponsor will continue to manage the assets and negotiate change of control and key person provisions, sometimes piggybacking off the triggers found in fund documentation, as a limitation on drawing further preferred equity financing.

As the financing provider has an obvious focus on achieving its intended returns, there may also be provisions that help accelerate distributions up the structure and a focus on ensuring that cash is not kept within an underlying SPV other than in the ordinary course of business. This is particularly relevant when the preferred equity provider's returns are tied only to a multiple of invested capital hurdle and does not have an IRR or similar test accounting for the timing of cashflows. Similarly, transactions outside the ordinary course of business and conflicts of interest may be subject to veto or consent provisions.

Finally, the valuation of the asset pool is key to determining the health of the preferred equity stake and potentially triggers different waterfall dynamics dependent on the ratio of the net asset value to the accrued preferred equity position. A valuation challenge mechanism is therefore commonly negotiated, though there may be parameters around frequency/overuse, and careful thought must be given to any interlinkage between the outcome of any such valuation challenge and previously reported valuations to fund investors.

5 Essential confirmations for success

The full benefits of a preferred equity financing will only be realised through careful coordination of a number of aspects surrounding the transaction, often requiring buy-in amongst several of the sponsor's key advisors:

Tax : From a tax perspective, preferred equity transactions vary from relatively straightforward to incredibly complex depending on a variety of factors, including the jurisdiction of the sponsor/entity taking financing, the level at which the preferred equity will be issued, the contribution of any existing assets to the structure and the composition of the underlying asset pool. Care must be taken to sequence any transactions in a tax-efficient manner, in particular if objectives include effective tax deferral, as well as ensuring that the securities will be respected as equity issuances rather than debt.

: From a tax perspective, preferred equity transactions vary from relatively straightforward to incredibly complex depending on a variety of factors, including the jurisdiction of the sponsor/entity taking financing, the level at which the preferred equity will be issued, the contribution of any existing assets to the structure and the composition of the underlying asset pool. Care must be taken to sequence any transactions in a tax-efficient manner, in particular if objectives include effective tax deferral, as well as ensuring that the securities will be respected as equity issuances rather than debt. Fund/sponsor legal : From a legal perspective, the issuance of preferred equity requires compliance with any of the sponsor's existing contractual and fiduciary requirements, including limited partnership agreements, side letters and original offering disclosures. Diligence should be undertaken to confirm that no additional consents would be required due to third-party investor rights, including in respect of conflicts of interest.

: From a legal perspective, the issuance of preferred equity requires compliance with any of the sponsor's existing contractual and fiduciary requirements, including limited partnership agreements, side letters and original offering disclosures. Diligence should be undertaken to confirm that no additional consents would be required due to third-party investor rights, including in respect of conflicts of interest. Portfolio company diligence : Often in coordination with external or internal counsel of a portfolio company, an analysis should be carried out as to the potential impact of a preferred equity financing on the company's governing agreements, contractual arrangements (such as credit, licensing or franchise agreements) or regulatory requirements. For example, if an underlying portfolio company is in a highly regulated industry such as banking, insurance, or governmental servicing, the introduction of additional investors, even on an indirect basis, may trigger filings/approvals that must be obtained in connection with the transaction. In addition, care should be given to ensure that issuances of the preferred equity would not trigger any pre-emptive rights, tag/drags, rights of first offer or otherwise disrupt lending arrangements, including change of control provisions.

: Often in coordination with external or internal counsel of a portfolio company, an analysis should be carried out as to the potential impact of a preferred equity financing on the company's governing agreements, contractual arrangements (such as credit, licensing or franchise agreements) or regulatory requirements. For example, if an underlying portfolio company is in a highly regulated industry such as banking, insurance, or governmental servicing, the introduction of additional investors, even on an indirect basis, may trigger filings/approvals that must be obtained in connection with the transaction. In addition, care should be given to ensure that issuances of the preferred equity would not trigger any pre-emptive rights, tag/drags, rights of first offer or otherwise disrupt lending arrangements, including change of control provisions. Accounting: Particularly if this is the first "preferred" type of waterfall that a sponsor's back office or administrator will be responsible for implementing, it is helpful to ensure that there is a bringdown session of the commercial terms contained within agreements. Often the sponsor's professionals are repeatedly implementing a "pro rata" waterfall where investors (ignoring any carried interest entitlement) are all treated equally based on capital contributed. A preferred equity waterfall will be different as distributions are paid in a non-pro rata fashion that weight more heavily in one direction or another between the preferred equity and common equity depending on the satisfaction of certain conditions. In addition, conversations with the sponsor's tax advisors and auditors ahead of completing the transaction can help avoid any unexpected challenges during future reporting cycles.

6 Conclusion and recap

Preferred equity can be an important solution for sponsors looking to unlock liquidity, generally as an alternative to NAV financing. Indeed, many sponsors may look to run parallel tracks for each option in the early stages of a transaction to flush out the nuances of each and determine the most appropriate course of action.

Deployment of preferred equity structures can offer an innovative solution to restrictions preventing the taking of security for change of control purposes, the incurrence of additional debt for contractual, regulatory or tax reasons and cross-collateralisation. Aside from side-stepping issues, preferred equity financing offers the attractions of a high degree of adaptability, a streamlined document set and a rapid path to execution. It is particularly well suited to portfolios that may not allow for regular cash distributions and which may not have fixed-term holding periods. With these advantages, once a sponsor has implemented a preferred equity transaction within their platform, they often become "repeat players" within different parts of their organisation by virtue of their compatibility with the product and its wide-ranging flexibility for implementation.

However, preferred equity is not only an alternative to NAV financing but is increasingly being used as a structuring tool to facilitate the deployment of NAV-based debt products. Both of these "back-levered"-style structures, and also the increasing grey area of NAV financings with "pref-like" features, as well as exploration of secured or "debt-like" preferred equity terms in the market, create an interesting space, which can only be expected to grow in appeal and sophistication as the current liquidity environment persists. In many respects, there is more that unites preferred equity and NAV financing than divides it; there is clear commonality between the two in terms of addressing the increasing and diverse liquidity needs of private funds and their sponsors.

Recap of key terms/considerations

Capital structure " Junior position to credit in bankruptcy, but senior to common equity. " Generally not treated as a liability on the balance sheet. Governance " Veto/consent rights, generally for conduct outside the ordinary course of business. Collateral " Generally unsecured, though there is a pool of subject assets to generate cashflows for the financing provider. Payment terms " Generally accruing entitlements are PIK until cash is generated. " Returns may be a fixed multiple, an interest-equivalent/IRR preferred return, or a combination of both. " Sometimes rates of preferred return and % of cashflows can adjust dependent on whether return milestones are hit within a certain period of time or dependent on the value of the pool of subject assets. Maturity " Often "perpetual" but with a natural incentive for the preferred return to be paid within a certain period of time, e.g. as the preferred equity recipient desires their own cashflow, or due to the end of a fund's or investment's term. " Rights to conduct secondary sales and, in certain circumstances, demand some kind of exit/distribution-in-kind. Enforceability " Generally no "creditor" rights in bankruptcy or to enforce security. " Remedies do not necessarily lead to acceleration of proceeds and ability of holders to dictate outcomes. Rating agencies " Usually unrated.



Originally published by Global Legal Insights.

