Toronto Managing Partner Mitch Frazer spoke to the Financial Post about the economic challenges facing Canadian universities today, offering solutions to address these issues. Mitch shares his personal journey in pursuing higher education and emphasizes the importance of attracting private donations in the absence of government funding.

Mitch said, "Everybody wants more money from government, and everybody needs more money from government. But if that money isn't there, then what do you do? No one is going to write a blank cheque anymore."

SOURCE

Financial Post

