Having AI handle human work could result in big savings for banks and technology companies. Research estimates that banks and some technology companies spend 60-80% (or more) of their payrolls on workers in occupations most likely to be affected by AI.

Separately, the report found that the retail, restaurant, and transportation industries are least likely to be affected by generative AI development.

Most experts expect that AI will mostly CHANGE jobs for the next few years rather than ELIMINATE them. How will AI change your job?

New research suggests that generative A.I. — the kind used in chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT — will have its biggest impact on white-collar workers with high-paying jobs in industries like banking and tech. www.nytimes.com/...

