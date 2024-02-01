United States:
UK Short Selling Update: UK Reporting Threshold Goes Up To 0.2% From February 2024
01 February 2024
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
In a recent article forThe Hedge Fund Journaltitled,
"UK Short Selling Update: UK reporting threshold goes up to
0.2% from February 2024," Schulte Roth & Zabel partner
Anna Maleva-Otto and associate Matthew Dow detail the new reporting
threshold for net short positions and other anticipated reforms of
the UK short selling regime.
The Short Selling (Notification Threshold) Regulations
2023adopted as part of the post-Brexit review of the UK financial
services regulatory framework will increase the initial threshold
for reporting of net short positions to the UK's Financial
Conduct Authority ("FCA") from 0.1 percent to 0.2
percent.
