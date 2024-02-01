In a recent article forThe Hedge Fund Journaltitled, "UK Short Selling Update: UK reporting threshold goes up to 0.2% from February 2024," Schulte Roth & Zabel partner Anna Maleva-Otto and associate Matthew Dow detail the new reporting threshold for net short positions and other anticipated reforms of the UK short selling regime.

The Short Selling (Notification Threshold) Regulations 2023adopted as part of the post-Brexit review of the UK financial services regulatory framework will increase the initial threshold for reporting of net short positions to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") from 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.

Read the article here.

