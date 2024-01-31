United States:
NY Banking Brief: All The Notable Legal Updates In Q4
31 January 2024
WilmerHale
In an expert analysis published by Law360, Franca Harris Gutierrez, Julie Williams and Andrew Lindsay discuss the most notable
regulatory and legislative changes in New York banking regulation
and policymaking.
Excerpt: "On Nov. 1, 2023, the NYDFS
adopted amendments to Title 23 of the New York Codes, Rules and
Regulations, Part 500, requiring covered entities to implement
heightened cybersecurity protocols in accordance with revisions to
the regulation. Changes include requiring stricter reporting from
senior officers and boards; improved data safeguards, such as more
stringent requirements related to encryption policies and
encryption "in transit"; and heightened risk-based
controls, among other measures, which suggest an uptick in NYDFS
cybersecurity enforcement in the coming year."
Read the full article.
