The proposed changes to bank capital requirements will present increased liquidity and capital management challenges for numerous banking organizations, many of which are already balance sheet-constrained. Please join us for a webinar exploring the new proposal and opportunities available for banking organizations to raise additional capital and liquidity.

Topics

Federal banking agencies' Basel Endgame capital proposal

Bank utilization of bank-sponsored and advised investment funds that purchase loan portfolios and/or loan origination flow

Bank utilization of loan participations as an alternative means of financing loan portfolios

Sales of distressed loans and distressed loan portfolios

Developments relating to credit risk transfer transactions, including recent banking agency guidance and the SEC's adoption of the Conflicts of Interest Rule

