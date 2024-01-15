Pryor Cashman client Consello Group, a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, announced the launch of Consello Strive, a global platform that focuses on sports, entertainment, and leadership development.

Consello co-founder and legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is joined by Consello Strive co-founding partners tennis champion Serena Williams and NBA star Pau Gasol.

In a statement, Consello Group Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said:

"We believe that Consello Strive has the potential to change the entire global landscape of sports, entertainment and leadership development because of the opportunities that exist in the marketplace today and the unique experience, relationships and track record of the team we have assembled. Over the coming months we will be expanding our presence and partnerships further and rolling out a series of new services as part of the overall platform. We couldn't be more excited to have this senior group come together to build this groundbreaking new business."

Pryor Cashman Partners Jonathan Shepard, Bertrand Fry, and Robert deBrauwere assisted with the Consello Strive launch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.